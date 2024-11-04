Dr. Ruben West of the USA Appointed Senior Global Civility Consultant for iChange Nations™

Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya and iChange Nations™ Senior Global Civility Consultant Dr. Ruben West of the USA World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers Appoints Dr. Ruben West as iChange Nations™ Senior Global Civility Consultant Humanitarian Diplomat and iChange Nations™ Senior Global Civility Consultant Dr. Ruben West and his mother Rosetta West at a ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya Dr. Robin West and iChange Nations™ Senior Global Civility Consultant Dr. Ruben West of the United States Kenya’s President Hon. William S. Ruto awards World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben M. West with Kenya's National Heroes Award

World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers Names Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Ruben West as Senior Global Civility Consultant for iChange Nations™

The world needs leaders who will bring civility as a solution for all. Dr. West is one of those leaders. He will be a great community, corporate, and country consultant.” — World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers

VICTORVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- iChange Nations™ , a global organization dedicated to promoting civility and positive change, has announced the appointment of Dr. Ruben West as their Senior Global Civility Consultant. Dr. West, a renowned world civility ambassador, has years of experience promoting and implementing civility in various entities. He also holds credentials as a humanitarian consultant and humanitarian diplomat.The Founder and President of iChange Nations, World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers , said that as the Senior Global Civility Consultant, Dr. West will advise and guide world leaders, company executives, and community leaders on civility matters within their respective entities. With his vast experience and expertise, Dr. West has met with several world leaders and executives to discuss the importance of civility in creating a positive and harmonious environment.Dr. West's appointment as Senior Global Civility Consultant is a testament to his dedication and commitment to promoting civility on a global scale. His extensive knowledge and experience in this field make him a valuable addition to the iChange Nations team. Dr. West's passion for creating a more civil and respectful world has earned him recognition and respect from leaders and individuals alike.Dr. West’s stated mission is “Creating Change Around the World”. Dr. West has created international influence and received global recognition as a thought leader for his work and civility efforts.He has received numerous awards and recognitions worldwide, including the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama (2016).In 2018, he received the Girma Wolde Giorgis (Former President of Ethiopia) Presidential Award for being a Human Conservationist (bringing out the best in others).In 2019, he received the Sydney Allicock (Vice President of Guyana) Global Humanitarian Award. He was also recognized as the United States 2019 Civility Icon of the Year by iChange Nations™ at the World Civility Day celebration in Gary, Indiana.Dr. Ruben was awarded the International Humanitarian Medal from Abdul Ghani Yahya Al-ebarh, the United Nations Social Council President and nominee for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. The same year, he was appointed Universal Peace Ambassador.Additionally, Dr. West was awarded the 2022 Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award by India's Swarna Bharat Parivaar Trust (SBP).Dr. West released the US version of his book Campaign Civility: Winning the Hearts of People to Win the Election. In 2001, he launched Civility For Kenya, an organization promoting, teaching, and training on civility to bring peace to the electoral process.In his new role, Dr. West will continue to spread the message of civility and work towards creating a more harmonious and respectful world. iChange Nations is proud to have Dr. West as its Senior Global Civility Consultant and looks forward to his positive impact in promoting civility on a global scale.

