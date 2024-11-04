Companies Are Honored by City Beat News for a Decade of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

With a focus on providing an excellent experience for customers every time, three businesses recently earned their tenth straight Spectrum Award.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Representing very different industry segments, three businesses have an excellent customer satisfaction record in common and were recently honored by City Beat News for a decade of high ratings.Family Home Health Care, LLC in Milwaukee provides home health care services throughout the community to those who are physically and mentally ill, disabled, elderly, or who need help with personal care and daily living activities. The company believes that home care is a progressive alternative to institutionalization and is focused on offering quality in-home services for patients. The team at Family Home Health Care carefully evaluates each patient’s medical condition and needs to develop an individualized care plan that best fits them. Furthermore, they are committed to giving health-related education, information and high-quality, sympathetic care to all their patients. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/family-home-health-care-llc-Milwaukee-WI Canyon County Towing in Nampa, Idaho, was established by Mark and his wife Lisa in 2007 while he was beginning recovery from service-connected disabilities he received while on active duty. Taking his prior experience as a tow truck driver and in other service-related industries, Mark set out to create a company that was dedicated to customer service. In addition to providing 24/7 towing services, the company handles jump starts, lock outs, flat tires and more. They’re a one-stop shop for all your roadside assistance needs and have earned a reputation for fast and dependable service to get clients back on the road as quickly as possible. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Canyon-County-Towing-NAMPA-ID Milford Pizza Palace in Milford, Massachusetts, is an independently owned and operated pizzeria proudly serving the greater Milford area. The team at Milford Pizza is very conscious about what they serve, so they use homemade and fresh food as much as possible to fully control the ingredients in their menu offerings. They also offer options for those with food allergies as well as vegetarian and vegan choices. All this highlights the restaurant’s dedication to its customers and ensuring the best experience each and every time. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/MILFORD-PIZZA-PALACE-MILFORD-MA In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.“The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding experience.”About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

