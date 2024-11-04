Tamils for Harris: Why Abortion Rights Should Be the Priority in This Election

Remember, the women depicted above lost their lives as a consequence of restrictive abortion policies under the Supreme Court justices nominated by Trump.

Abortion Rights, Decency, Honesty, and Leadership – Not Divisive "Enemy" Lists – Will Elect Our Next President

Let us do this for all the mothers, wives, sisters, and daughters who nurtured us. Protecting their rights ensures essential freedoms for future generations.” — Tamils for Harris

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This election is our opportunity to build momentum toward reversing the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade. Everything else comes second. While issues like the economy, border security, healthcare, and other policies are significant and can be addressed with thoughtful policies, the chance to restore abortion rights is essential and time-sensitive.This is why we need Kamala Harris as our 47th President. Her leadership offers a chance to restore Roe v. Wade and protect abortion rights for all Americans. However, this vision will require a supportive Congress. We urge voters to elect Senators and House Representatives who will back her in restoring these fundamental rights.In particular, Tamils for Harris asks all Americans to support the following Senators in their close re-election races to ensure a pro-choice majority:- Senator Jon Tester (D-Montana)- Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)- Senator Bob Casey Jr. (D-Pennsylvania)- Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin)- Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada)These races are pivotal for the future of abortion rights. Electing Kamala Harris along with a supportive Senate will enable us to reverse harmful restrictions and restore Roe v. Wade.Let us do this for all the women of America who are our mothers, wives, sisters, and daughters—the women who brought us into this world and nurtured us until we were mature enough to live independently. It is our duty to protect their rights and freedoms, ensuring that future generations will not see these essential freedoms curtailed.“We, the Tamils for Harris, call on our Tamil friends and all Americans to support these Senators along with Kamala Harris. Together, let us restore abortion rights and protect the essential freedoms of choice and privacy.”About Tamils for Harris:Tamils for Harris is a grassroots organization dedicated to supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in her mission to create a just, inclusive, and progressive America. We advocate for policies that uphold human rights, decency, and equality for all.

Honoring the Freedom of American Women: A Call to Protect Our Mothers, Sisters, Wives, and Daughters

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.