NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. economy has made significant strides in recent years, and as we look toward the future, it is clear that Vice President Kamala Harris is the leader we need to navigate continued economic recovery and prosperity. With her new initiatives, such as a $6,000 child tax credit, a $25,000 tax cut for families, and a $50,000 tax cut for small businesses, Harris is poised to ensure that the American economy works for everyone.Under the current administration, inflation has decreased to **2.4%**, but it’s important to remember the dire situation that was inherited. When this administration took office, the economy was struggling with high inflation and unemployment, a direct result of mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.In stark contrast, the previous administration inherited a stable economy with an inflation rate of **2.1%** and unemployment at **4.7%** in January 2017. However, despite these favorable conditions, a lack of effective pandemic response led to economic upheaval. By April 2020, unemployment had surged to **14.7%**—the highest since the Great Depression—and inflation became volatile as supply chains broke down and uncertainty grew.Today, thanks to steady leadership, America has recovered from this crisis. Inflation is now controlled, and unemployment has returned to low levels, reinforcing that Americans are better off under these policies than during the chaotic years under previous leadership. We still remember the turmoil, loss, and economic instability of the pandemic and look to Kamala Harris to continue the progress of recent years.Tamils for Harris** believe that Kamala Harris’s focus on working families and small businesses, along with her commitment to economic fairness, will continue to build on recent achievements and guide the U.S. toward sustained prosperity.

