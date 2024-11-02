Submit Release
News Search

There were 201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,518 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / DUI, Grossly Negligent Operation

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1007357

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Alexis Marciniak                            

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/02/2024 at 2:49 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 North MM 22, Putney, Vermont

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, DUI

 

ACCUSED: Ivy J. Kirby                                            

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Dover, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/02/2024, at approximately 2:49 AM, the Vermont State Police received numerous 911 calls reporting a wrong way driver on Interstate 91 North near mile marker 22 in the Town of Putney, Vermont. Callers reported that the vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lane and quickly approaching the Massachusetts state line. Contact was made with the vehicle and the operator, who was identified as 24-year-old Ivy Kirby. Kirby was arrested for DUI and Grossly Negligent Operation and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. She was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on November 26th, 2024, at 8:30 AM to answer the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/26/2024 at 8:30 AM        

COURT: Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N  

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / DUI, Grossly Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more