Submit Release
News Search

There were 215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,525 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ Unlawful Sheltering/ Aiding a Runaway Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

         

CASE#: 24A3007168

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea

STATION: Vermont State Police - Berlin                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

 

DATE/TIME: 11/01/24, at approximately 0800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, VT

VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Sheltering/ Aiding Runaway Juvenile

 

 

ACCUSED: Jacki Hammond

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 Over the past month The Vermont State Police has taken numerous calls regarding a runaway juvenile. On November 1st 2024 The Vermont State Police took another call that the juvenile had run away from a residence on Rt 215 in Cabot, VT. Upon further investigation it was determined that Hammond had the juvenile at her residence on various occasions while knowing the juvenile had run away and did not have permission from their legal guardian to be there.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/4/2024 @ 12:30 hours

COURT: Washington County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ Unlawful Sheltering/ Aiding a Runaway Juvenile

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more