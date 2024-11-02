Berlin Barracks/ Unlawful Sheltering/ Aiding a Runaway Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3007168

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea

STATION: Vermont State Police - Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/01/24, at approximately 0800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, VT

VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Sheltering/ Aiding Runaway Juvenile

ACCUSED: Jacki Hammond

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Over the past month The Vermont State Police has taken numerous calls regarding a runaway juvenile. On November 1st 2024 The Vermont State Police took another call that the juvenile had run away from a residence on Rt 215 in Cabot, VT. Upon further investigation it was determined that Hammond had the juvenile at her residence on various occasions while knowing the juvenile had run away and did not have permission from their legal guardian to be there.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/4/2024 @ 12:30 hours

COURT: Washington County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

