Berlin Barracks/ Unlawful Sheltering/ Aiding a Runaway Juvenile
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3007168
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea
STATION: Vermont State Police - Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/01/24, at approximately 0800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, VT
VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Sheltering/ Aiding Runaway Juvenile
ACCUSED: Jacki Hammond
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Over the past month The Vermont State Police has taken numerous calls regarding a runaway juvenile. On November 1st 2024 The Vermont State Police took another call that the juvenile had run away from a residence on Rt 215 in Cabot, VT. Upon further investigation it was determined that Hammond had the juvenile at her residence on various occasions while knowing the juvenile had run away and did not have permission from their legal guardian to be there.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/4/2024 @ 12:30 hours
COURT: Washington County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.