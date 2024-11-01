Georgia CPA Sentenced in Syndicated Conservation Easement Tax Scheme

A Georgia accountant was sentenced today to 28 months in prison for his role in the promotion and sale of abusive syndicated conservation easement tax shelters.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Herbert Lewis was a CPA and return preparer at an Atlanta-based accounting firm. Beginning at least in 2014 and through at least 2019, Lewis promoted and sold tax deductions to his wealthy clients in the form of units in illegal syndicated conservation easement tax shelters organized and created by co-defendants Jack Fisher, James Sinnott and others.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Lewis also knew that, contrary to law, the transactions related to these illegal tax shelters lacked economic substance, that his wealthy clients participated only to obtain a tax deduction and that his clients received only a tax benefit for their participation in the shelters. For example, the scheme entailed the creation of partnerships that would purchase land and land-owning companies and then donate conservation easements over that land or the land itself. A client who purchased units in one of these partnerships had a “vote” ostensibly on what to do with the land the partnership owned. However, Lewis knew that the vote held by the partnership each year was just for optics and that the land invariably would be donated largely as a conservation easement.

In some cases, in order to make it appear that his clients had joined the partnerships before the date of the conservation easement donation, which was necessary to claim the tax benefits, Lewis also instructed and caused his clients to falsely backdate documents — such as subscription agreements and checks — related to the partnerships. In 2019 alone, Lewis assisted 15 clients with claiming false deductions on their 2018 returns.

In total, Lewis assisted in the preparation of tax returns that claimed nearly $14 million in false deductions based on backdated documents, causing a tax loss to the IRS of nearly $5 million.

Lewis earned over $1 million in commissions for his role in promoting and selling the illegal tax shelters to clients. Lewis also concealed the amount of commissions he had earned from selling units in these shelters by not fully reporting the commissions on his personal returns and instead fraudulently reporting commission income he had earned as income on the tax returns of nominee entities in his children’s names.

In addition to his prison sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr. for the Northern District of Georgia ordered Lewis to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $4,878,990.90 in restitution.

Nine additional defendants have previously pleaded guilty to criminal conduct related to the syndicated conservation easement tax shelter scheme. These other defendants include appraiser Walter Douglas “Terry” Roberts, accountant Stein Agee, CPA Corey Agee, CPA Ralph Anderson, CPA James Benkoil, CPA Victor Smith, CPA William Tomasello, CPA and attorney Randall Lenz and attorney Vi Bui.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia and IRS Criminal Investigation Chief Guy Ficco made the announcement. They also thanked U.S. Attorney Dena J. King for the Western District of North Carolina for her office’s assistance.

IRS Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case.

Trial Attorneys Richard M. Rolwing, Parker Tobin, Jessica Kraft and Nicholas J. Schilling Jr. of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Huber, Deputy Chief of the Complex Frauds Section of the Northern District of Georgia, are prosecuting the case.