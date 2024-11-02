AHA podcast: The Emergence of Advanced Practice Providers 

In this conversation, Michelle Schweitzer, N.P., executive director of advanced practice providers at WakeMed, discusses the growing role her APP colleagues play in health care delivery and how the rise of these unique caregivers benefits both patients and providers. LISTEN NOW

