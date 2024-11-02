Intermittent full closures of Kūhiō Highway at Waikoko Hairpin Turn beginning Monday, Nov. 4

Main, News Posted on Nov 1, 2024 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of intermittent full closures of Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) at milepost 4.7 in the vicinity of the Waikoko Hairpin Turn daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday Nov. 4 through Thursday, Nov. 7.

Motorists will experience intermittent closures, involving stoppage of traffic in both directions for approximately 5-10 minutes at a time, for removal of material from the adjacent slope. Following the intermittent closures, crews will let traffic through the open lane.

This work is for the Waikoko emergency slope stabilization project. HDOT closed the makai (Hā‘ena-bound) lane of Kūhiō Highway at the Waikoko Hairpin Turn for emergency slope stabilization on Monday, Oct. 21. As a reminder, pedestrian access is restricted at the slope stabilization site for safety.

For weekly updates on Kaua‘i road closures visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

