Submit Release
News Search

There were 331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,650 in the last 365 days.

Road closures at Nāwiliwili Harbor Nov. 4-20

Posted on Nov 1, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

 

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of road closures in Nāwiliwili. The closures are needed for paving work being done near the pier. The schedule is as follows:

 

Wilcox/ Kānoa Roads: Single-lane closure; traffic to be contraflowed

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.           Wednesday, Nov. 13

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Wednesday, Nov. 20

 

Kānoa Road: Full closure; detour to Niumalu Road

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.           Monday, Nov. 4

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Wednesday, Nov. 13

 

East West Road: Full closure

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.           Thursday, Nov. 7

Thursday, Nov. 14

Friday, Nov. 15

Monday, Nov. 18

 

Weekly Kauaʻi lane closures for state roads can be found here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

 

 ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Road closures at Nāwiliwili Harbor Nov. 4-20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more