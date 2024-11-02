Biden-Harris Administration approves major disaster declaration request for Chaves County flooding

SANTA FE – Today, the Biden-Harris Administration approved Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for New Mexico, an action that will release federal funds to support recovery efforts in response to the flooding that occurred over a weekend in Chaves County earlier this month.

“The impacts of this historic flooding have been devastating for this community, and I am grateful to the Biden-Harris administration for acting quickly to provide support,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We must work together and do all we can to assist Chaves County in their recovery.”

The declaration will provide assistance to individuals, households and businesses in the affected areas of Chaves County.

Public assistance will also be available for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities, including debris removal and emergency protective measures and direct federal assistance for Chaves County.

Individuals in Chavez County who have been impacted by the flooding event that occurred October 18-21 will be able to apply for assistance from FEMA soon.

For questions about resources call the state disaster response and recovery hotline at 1-833- 663-4736 or visit dhsem.nm.gov/chavesflooding.