Statement on Threats to Repeal the Chips & Science Act

“Anyone threatening to repeal the CHIPS & Science Act is threatening more than 50,000 good-paying jobs in Upstate New York and $231 billion worth of economic growth nationwide. Repealing this law would cede economic power to foreign nations like China and allow our national security to be put at risk. From Micron’s investment in Clay to Albany’s brand-new designation as a National Semiconductor Technology Center facility, this landmark legislation is already revitalizing New York’s manufacturing economy. I’m amazed that any national leader would even consider repealing the CHIPS & Science Act — and Speaker Johnson threatening to do so during his visit to Central New York just shows how out-of-touch he and his allies are. Make no mistake: I’m going to fight like hell to protect New York jobs and defend the CHIPS & Science Act.”

