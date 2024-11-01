Governor Katie Hobbs Proclaims November as Arizona Family Caregiver Month

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs proclaimed November as Arizona Family Caregiver Month, recognizing the many Arizonans who take on the responsibility of caring for loved ones. Almost 12% of Arizonans are providing care to a family member living with dementia, a chronic disease, a disability, or who is an older adult. These individuals provide essential support, often putting their own lives on hold to ensure the well-being of others. Family caregivers fill an invaluable role within Arizona’s healthcare landscape, and devote more than 800 million hours each year, or the equivalent of $14.5 billion unpaid work.

“Family caregivers are unsung heroes, providing critical and compassionate care for loved ones that goes above and beyond what’s provided through the healthcare system,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “These selfless individuals deserve to be recognized for their dedication and hard work. I am so proud to proclaim November as Arizona Family Caregiver Month, honoring the essential role they play in creating a healthy Arizona for everyone.”

The Arizona State Plan on Aging for 2023-2026 and the Arizona Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia State Plan for 2024-2029 provide multi-agency frameworks to support older Arizonans and their caregivers.

"Family Caregivers are the backbone of our Long-Term Care System,” said Arizona AARP State Director Dana Kennedy. “In Arizona there are 850,000 family caregivers that provide billions of dollars of unpaid care to families and loved ones. AARP Arizona and our members commend Governor Hobbs and all of her staff for making Family Caregiving a priority and acknowledging all the work that they do every single day. This proclamation is an example of all the work that has gone into supporting family caregivers and the work they have done to provide a caregiver roadmap. AARP Arizona is looking forward to working together to continue to support family caregivers, in November and in the future.”

Read the proclamation here.