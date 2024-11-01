Nashville Woman Indicted, Charged In TBI Medicaid Patient Abuse Case

MAURY COUNTY – Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division have obtained an indictment for a Nashville woman accused of assaulting a vulnerable adult in her care.

On January 12th, after receiving a referral from Adult Protective Services, TBI agents opened an investigation into an incident, a week prior, involving Janice Marie Garrett, who worked as a caregiver at a residential facility in Mount Pleasant. The investigation revealed Garrett (DOB 9/22/1958) physically abused a vulnerable adult in her care.

On June 11th, the Maury County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Garrett with one count of Abuse of an Elderly or Vulnerable Adult. On Monday, Garrett surrendered to authorities at the Maury County Jail, where authorities booked her into jail on $20,000 bond.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $10,782,912 for federal Fiscal Year 2024-2025. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,594,302 for Fiscal Year 2024-2025, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

###