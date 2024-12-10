Relax In Comfort Becomes Authorized Retail Partner for LIFEFORM® Office Seating

World's MOST Customizable Office Chair! Hundreds of Colors & Leathers Available! Maximize YOUR Productivity With LifeForm!

Known for their “office chairs that fit like a glove,” LIFEFORM® seats are highly customizable, allowing customers to tailor each chair to their exact needs.

We are so excited to be able to offer LifeForm office seating to our customers seeking a higher level of support and comfort not found in ordinary office chairs.” — Don DePaulis, President Relax in Comfort

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relax in Comfort , the nation’s original back care and sleep specialist, proudly announces its partnership with LIFEFORMFurniture Manufacturing Inc., the renowned maker of premium ergonomic seating solutions based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. This new alliance positions Relax In Comfort as an authorized retail partner for LIFEFORMoffice seating across the United States, expanding the reach of LIFEFORM’s expertly crafted, ergonomic office seating designed to provide unparalleled support, comfort, and customization options.We are so excited to be able to offer LIFEFORMoffice seating to our customers seeking a higher level of support and comfort not found in ordinary office chairs” - Don DePaulis, President Relax in ComfortFounded in 1967, Relax in Comfort has built its reputation over the past five decades as a trusted source for high-quality sleep and relaxation products that prioritize health, wellness, and superior comfort. By joining forces with LIFEFORMChairs, Relax in Comfort deepens its commitment to helping people achieve optimal physical comfort and wellness not just at home, but also in the workplace.A Meeting of Minds and Values: Shared Family-Run LegaciesOne of the cornerstones of this partnership is the shared value both companies place on family legacy and craftsmanship. LIFEFORMChairs and Relax in Comfort are both family-owned and multi-generational companies that have remained committed to their founding missions: create a more comfortable world, one customer at a time. LIFEFORMwas established by the Mortensen family in Calgary, Alberta, and has grown into an industry leader known for high-quality, ergonomically designed office chairs that reflect their commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and user-focused solutions.Similarly, Relax in Comfort, originally founded by the DePaulis family, has evolved through the generations to become the premier U.S. destination for sleep and wellness products that support health and comfort. Today, Relax In Comfort remains dedicated to helping people experience the transformative power of ergonomics, whether through advanced sleep solutions, massage chairs or now, through premium office seating solutions from LIFEFORMLIFEFORM: A Legacy of Ergonomic ExcellenceFounded in 1976, LIFEFORMhas been at the forefront of ergonomic seating solutions, combining sophisticated design with innovative materials and meticulous craftsmanship to produce some of the most comfortable and supportive seating on the market. Known for their “office chairs that fit like a glove,” LIFEFORMseats are highly customizable, allowing customers to tailor each chair to their exact needs. LIFEFORMseating solutions are crafted to support the human form and enhance productivity, delivering both physical and emotional well-being.LIFEFORMseating stands out for its use of memory foam - a material that adapts to the body, reducing pressure points and creating a comfortable seating experience even during extended periods of sitting. Their chairs are equipped with multi-functional features such as adjustable lumbar support, headrest, armrests, providing a fully customizable experience that helps reduce discomfort fatigue, and posture-related health issues.The company’s dedication to sustainability also shines through in their choice of materials and manufacturing processes, all designed to minimize environmental impact while ensuring longevity and durability. The new partnership with Relax in Comfort allows U.S. customers the opportunity to experience this distinctive seating firsthand, making ergonomic excellence more accessible than ever.Relax in Comfort and LIFEFORM: Crafting Comfort TogetherThe partnership brings together two companies with a passion for helping people live better lives through comfort. Relax in Comfort has grown from a single location in Winter Park, Florida, into a recognized brand with location across the U.S., each offering top-of-the-line wellness products that include Zero Gravity recliners, Tempur-Pedic mattresses, and luxury massage chairs. Now, with the addition of LIFEFORMChairs, Relax in Comfort will offer customer access to premium office chairs that combine ergonomic functionality with luxurious comfort.In-store, Relax in Comfort customers will have the opportunity to test a range of LIFEFORMoffice chairs, allowing them to experience the advanced ergonomics and superior comfort firsthand. The collaboration will also include online availability, ensuring that people from all regions can find an office seating solution tailored to their needs, Relax in Comfort’s trained team of wellness experts will be on hand to assist each customer in selecting the ideal chair, with customization options available to ensure the highest level of satisfaction and fit.A commitment to Health and Wellness in the WorkplaceAs the workforce shifts toward hybrid and remote working environments, the demand for ergonomic office seating has surged. Studies show that prolonged sitting can lead to various health issues, including musculoskeletal pain, poor posture, and increased risk of chronic diseases. This partnership allows Relax In Comfort to provide customers with a solution that not only addresses these challenges but also enhances well-being and productivity.With LIFEFORM’s range of chairs, Relax in Comfort’s customers can now access premium office seating solutions designed to support proper posture, relieve back and neck strain, and minimize discomfort, allowing them to focus more fully on their tasks. The partnership aligns with Relax in Comfort's mission to improve the quality of life for each customer, now expanding beyond home comfort to include workplace wellness.Quotes from Leadership“Partnering with LIFEFORMis a natural extension of our commitment to providing the best comfort solutions for our customers,” said Don DePaulis, Owner of Relax in Comfort. “LIFEFORM’s dedication to ergonomic excellence and family values resonates with our own, making this partnership a perfect match. Together, we’re excited to help people live and work in greater comfort, fostering wellness in all aspects of life.Sonja Schneider, President & CEO of LIFEFORMChairs, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Relax in Comfort, a company that shares our dedication to quality and customer-centric service. By joining forces, we’re able to introduce more people to the benefits of ergonomic seating and the transformative impact it can have on daily comfort and long-term health.”This partnership signals an exciting new chapter for both Relax in Comfort and LIFEFORM. By working together, both brands can reach new customers and bring attention to the importance of high-quality, ergonomic seating that promotes health and wellness in the workplace.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.