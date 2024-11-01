Relax in Comfort Opens New Luxury Showroom In Jacksonville Featuring World's Best Smart Beds & Massage Chairs

Human Touch Super Novo X OHCO M8 LE by The Enzo Ferrari Designer, Ken Okuyama The Best of Tempur-Pedic & Stearns & Foster!

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relax in Comfort, a pioneer in ergonomic wellness solutions since 1967, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest showroom at the prestigious St. John’s Town Center in Jacksonville, Florida. Conveniently located in the Nordstrom’s Courtyard, the showroom features the latest innovations in luxury massage chairs smart beds , and zero-gravity recliners, offering local residents an unmatched experience in comfort, wellness, and cutting-edge technology.As a third-generation, family-owned and operated business, Relax in Comfort has long been a trusted name in providing superior ergonomic solutions designed to enhance health, wellness, and relaxation. This newest location continues the company’s proud tradition of offering customers the world’s most renowned wellness brands, including Human Touch and Panasonic massage chairs, as well as Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, and Instant Comfort smart beds.A Legacy of Wellness and ComfortRelax in Comfort was founded in 1967 by Anthony and Lucy DePaulis, who believed that personal comfort should never be compromised. The DePaulis family has since dedicated their lives to enhancing the well-being of their customers by providing products that promote restful sleep, pain relief, and overall wellness. Now, in its third generation of family leadership, Relax in Comfort is a trusted name throughout Florida and beyond, with locations that specialize in ergonomic furniture designed to reduce stress and improve quality of life.At the new St. John’s Town Center showroom , the legacy of Anthony and Lucy lives on. Owned by Don DePaulis, their son, and his nephew, Giovani Alba, the showroom represents a commitment to the same values of quality, innovation, and customer care that have driven the family business for over 50 years.Unrivaled Expertise in WellnessA key figure in the St. John’s Town Center showroom is Enrique “Hurricane” Hernandez, the store’s manager and a veteran in the wellness industry. Enrique brings nearly a decade of experience managing special events for Human Touch, a leading global brand in massage chairs, across the United States. His extensive knowledge in both wellness and nutrition makes him an invaluable resource for Jacksonville residents seeking relief from pain, stress, and sleep disorders.Enrique’s expertise will be at the heart of the new showroom’s mission to help local residents live healthier and more comfortable lives. He is passionate about educating customers on the health benefits of zero-gravity recliners, massage therapy, and advanced sleep systems, and his background allows him to guide customers in choosing products that suit their specific wellness needs.Showcasing the World’s Leading BrandsRelax in Comfort is proud to represent the top global brands in the luxury wellness market. The new St. John’s Town Center showroom will showcase an array of advanced products, each designed to offer the ultimate in comfort and well-being:Human Touch Massage Chairs:Known for their innovative designs and therapeutic benefits, Human Touch chairs offer advanced massage technology that helps alleviate muscle pain, improve circulation, and reduce stress.Panasonic Massage Chairs: Combining the latest in robotics and human engineering, Panasonic massage chairs provide a customized, deep-tissue massage experience, helping to improve mobility and relax the body after a long day.Tempur-Pedic Smart Beds:As one of the world’s leading brands in sleep technology, Tempur-Pedic smart beds are designed to provide the perfect balance of comfort and support, using advanced materials that adjust to the body’s shape and sleep patterns.Stearns & Foster Smart Beds:Offering luxury, comfort, and durability, Stearns & Foster smart beds are crafted with precision and designed for long-lasting comfort.Instant Comfort Smart Beds:These smart beds offer adjustable firmness on both sides, allowing couples to personalize their sleep experience and wake up refreshed and pain-free.In addition to these world-class brands, the showroom will feature a variety of Zero Gravity Recliners, designed to reduce pressure on the spine and improve circulation, promoting relaxation and pain relief. These recliners are engineered to position the body in a neutral, stress-free posture, helping to relieve the effects of gravity on the body and creating a feeling of weightlessness.A Commitment to Jacksonville’s Health and WellnessThe opening of the new Relax in Comfort showroom is not just about selling products—it’s about fostering a community of wellness in Jacksonville. Enrique Hernandez and his team are eager to help local residents discover the life-changing benefits of luxury wellness products. Whether customers are seeking relief from chronic back pain, looking to improve their sleep quality, or simply interested in creating a more relaxing home environment, the experts at Relax in Comfort are here to help.“We are excited to bring the latest wellness technology to St. John’s Town Center,” said Don DePaulis. “At Relax in Comfort, we believe that everyone deserves to feel their best, and our new showroom is designed to provide the tools and resources that can help people live healthier, more comfortable lives.”Relax in Comfort’s commitment to quality and customer service sets the company apart. With a knowledgeable and experienced team, led by Enrique Hernandez, the showroom promises to deliver a personalized shopping experience where customers can test products, ask questions, and receive expert guidance on which solutions will best suit their needs.Visit the Relax in Comfort Showroom TodayThe Relax in Comfort showroom at St. John’s Town Center is now open to the public. Located in the Nordstrom’s corridor, the showroom offers a luxurious and welcoming space where customers can explore the latest in massage chairs, smart beds, and ergonomic furniture. With a variety of wellness products designed to promote relaxation and improve overall health, the showroom is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to enhance their well-being.Visit us today and discover how Relax in Comfort can help you lead a more comfortable, healthier life.For more information, please visit Relax in Comfort’s website or contact the showroom directly at 904-300-3341 to begin your new wellness journey.

