Marta Albarracin Releases New Song 'De Corazón,' A Song About Self-Acceptance and Emotional Honesty

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising bilingual sensation Marta Albarracin has released her newest single, "De Corazón," a heartfelt anthem about self-acceptance and embracing one’s emotions, now available on all streaming platforms Known for her soulful compositions and boundary-crossing style, Marta captures the universal experience of emotional vulnerability with a warm, inviting melody and lyrics that encourage listeners to validate their feelings."I wrote 'De Corazón' as a song about embracing self-acceptance and honoring every emotion as being valid,” Marta shared. “Just because someone cries doesn’t mean they have a bad life—it’s perfectly okay to process all our feelings. I hope listeners feel seen and understood when they hear it.”Born in Guatemala, Marta’s musical journey began at an early age, participating in festivals and school music programs. Her studies took her to the University of Costa Rica and the Academia de Música Moderna, where she honed her craft. It was in Houston, however, that Marta discovered country music, inspiring her to blend English and Spanish in her songwriting to create a unique cross-cultural sound.In 2017, Marta relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, where she trained under the mentorship of acclaimed songwriter Pat Alger. Her bilingual songwriting has reached audiences worldwide, with features in films and television programs on HBO and ABC. Marta has also collaborated with the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Words and Music program, helping bilingual children express themselves through the art of songwriting.Marta’s rise to popularity has been remarkable, especially on social media, where her song “Mi Regalo” went viral on TikTok. Her Instagram following has grown organically from 9,000 to over 619,000, and her music has gone viral with over 100 MILLION views. Her fans are captivated by her messages of positivity, empowerment, and resilience. She speaks Spanish, English, Portuguese, and Italian, connecting with a broad audience who find inspiration in her authentic approach to life and music.In 2022, Marta performed with the Nashville Symphony and is now a songwriting mentor for the Country Music Hall of Fame. Her 2023 album, "Canciones Para Mi Familia," quickly resonated with fans, spawning several viral hits.This release marks another milestone in Marta’s journey, as she continues to craft music that uplifts and unites listeners across cultures and languages.About Marta AlbarracinMarta Albarracin is an acclaimed bilingual singer-songwriter whose music fuses country and Latin influences. A viral sensation and role model for women globally, Marta continues to inspire with songs that celebrate life’s beauty and complexities.Connect with Marta:

