S. 3679, Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Reauthorization Act

S. 3679 would reauthorize the appropriation of $45 million each year from 2025 through 2029 for the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support the mental health and wellness of healthcare professionals and provide grants for those purposes. In 2024, HRSA allocated $25 million for those activities. Based on historical spending patterns for those activities and assuming the appropriation of the authorized amounts, CBO estimates that implementing those provisions would cost $181 million over the 2025-2029 period.

