S. 3765, Emergency Medical Services for Children Reauthorization Act of 2024

S. 3765 would reauthorize the appropriation of $24.3 million each year from 2025 through 2029 for the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to provide grants to support the expansion and improvement of emergency medical services for children who need treatment for trauma or critical care. In 2024, HRSA allocated $24 million for those activities. Based on historical spending patterns for those activities and assuming the appropriation of the authorized amounts, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $94 million over the 2025-2029 period and $26 million after 2029.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.