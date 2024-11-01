H.R. 6213, National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2025-2029 2025-2034 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 0 0 Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 57 1,326 not estimated Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? No Mandate Effects Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Contains private-sector mandate? No The bill would Reauthorize the National Quantum Initiative Act

Authorize appropriations for the Department of Energy, National Science Foundation, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration to fund quantum information science research and development Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Spending of the authorized amounts for research and development related to quantum information science

