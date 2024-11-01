Walters Salutes 2024 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Rachel Keith

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintended Ryan Walters was on hand to recognize and honor the 2024 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Rachel Keith last night. Rachel is a 10th - 12th Grade AP Language & Composition, Mock Trial, and Humanities teacher at Ada High School of Ada City Schools and has taught ELA classes for 19 years.

“Rachel is an exceptional example of everything we want Oklahoma teachers to be,” said Walters. “She has an excellent record of achievement in her classroom, and a sterling reputation as an advocate for her students and parents in the district. Rachel will be an outstanding Teacher of the Year embodying the best in Oklahoma education, and I am exciting she will be representing our state.”

“We teachers have the opportunity to pour in to the greatest natural resource we have in Oklahoma – our children. I’m looking forward to finding ways to build relationships with teachers all across the state, and help them to mentor a younger teacher and find a teacher relationship that builds them up and encourages them, ” Keith added.

Keith will spend the next year serving as Oklahoma Ambassador of Teaching, representing Oklahoma in the national competition by sharing knowledge and resources with fellow educators around the state and encouraging education as a profession.

To view last night’s Oklahoma Teacher of the Year event, visit: https://fb.watch/tmada1_l6f/