Walters Issues Guidance on Bible Usage in Historical, Literary Context

Every Oklahoma Teacher Will Have a Bible for Instructional Use

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters released Instructional Support Guidelines for Oklahoma Teachers, including historical context, literary significance, and the artistic and musical influence of the Bible. The guidance also includes provisions for every Oklahoma teacher to be provided a physical copy of the Bible, the United States Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and the Ten Commandments as resources in every classroom in a school district.

“The Bible is indispensable in understanding the development of Western civilization and American history,” said Walters. “To ensure our students are equipped to understand and contextualize our nation, its culture, and its founding, every student in Oklahoma will be taught the Bible in its historical, cultural, and literary context. As we implement these standards, our schools will maintain open communication with parents to make sure they are fully informed and full partners in their kids’ education.

“Some Oklahoma educators have indicated they won’t follow the law and Oklahoma standards, so let me be clear: they will comply, and I will use every means to make sure of it.”

These guidelines aim to provide a balanced, objective approach that respects diverse beliefs and fosters critical thinking. A holistic approach ensures that students do not merely see the Bible as a religious text but as a significant historical and cultural artifact that has influenced a wide array of human endeavors.

By not promoting any religious beliefs, these new guidelines ensure that the curriculum remains inclusive and respectful of all backgrounds and beliefs. The focus remains firmly on the educational and secular benefits of literacy and background knowledge rather than religious indoctrination.