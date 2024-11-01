Submit Release
News Search

There were 358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,105 in the last 365 days.

Mid-Del Schools Forced to Repay Misspent Federal Funds.pdf

Posted on July 11, 2024 - 12:00pm

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

District Used COVID-relief Money for Athletic Field Maintenance

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters has issued the following statement as Mid-Del Schools will be forced to repay more than a half million dollars in misspent federal relief funds following an administrative hearing at the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

“Mid-Del Schools and its Superintendent, Rick Cobb, have been dishonest at every turn about how it used federal funds destined for the classroom on athletic fields,” said Walters. “This was a clear misuse of taxpayer dollars from the beginning. Instead of coming clean immediately, Cobb chose to continue sidestepping the law and both federal and agency policy. The district failed taxpayers by not employing adequate financial controls while making decisions that appear to be tainted by nepotism.

I am proud that my administration is rooting out financial impropriety like this, and we will continue to work every day to make sure every dollar of taxpayer money goes toward benefitting Oklahoma students.”


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mid-Del Schools Forced to Repay Misspent Federal Funds.pdf

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more