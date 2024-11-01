Walters, OSDE Announce Fall Testing Opportunities for Seniors

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the Oklahoma State Department of Education are pleased to announce a free fall testing opportunity for high school seniors.

“Testing for college admission can help students place out of remedial coursework, ” said Walters. “Instead of waiting for additional placement tests on campus, students can save time and money through these tests. I am proud our agency can provide this opportunity to help students get on the right track through college and beyond.”

Seniors who did not take the College and Career-Readiness Assessment (CCRA) ACT in the spring of their junior year may take advantage of this opportunity. Also, college-bound seniors who want to retake the test are encouraged to do so through this resource. The number of available tests is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information, including on-demand webinars for accommodations and test administration, may be accessed on the Oklahoma ACT Webpage under “The ACT Fall” tab.

Please note the following testing dates/deadlines:

Test ordering runs through August 23

Test Window 1: October 1-4; 7-11, 2024

Test Window 2: October 15-18; 21-25, 2024

Accommodation Request Window runs through August 16