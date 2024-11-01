Attorney General Bird Leads Fight to Shut Down Political Prosecution of President Trump

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today co-led a 20-state coalition in urging a federal appeals court to shut down the political prosecution of President Trump. The multistate brief follows the district court’s earlier dismissal of the case.

In 2022, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed outside attorney Jack Smith to serve as Special Counsel for the Department of Justice, giving Smith all the power of a U.S. Attorney with none of the accountability. Smith has abused that power in an unprecedented targeting of President Trump, the political rival of the current Biden-Harris administration.

“Politics has no place in prosecutions,” said Attorney General Bird. “The Court has already dismissed Jack Smith’s unprecedented indictment of President Trump. I am leading the charge to put a final stop to the Biden-Harris administration’s persistent political prosecution of President Trump.”

The States make the case that Jack Smith’s actions violate Article II of the Constitution, making them unconstitutional and invalid.

Iowa and Florida co-led the amicus brief. They were joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia.

Read the full amicus brief here.

