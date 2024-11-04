Amalfi Jets Celebrates Civic Engagement with $2,500 Flight Credit for Voters

A private plane from a recent Amalfi Jets flight. Luxury interior details from a recent Amalfi Jets flight.

Amalfi Jets invites individuals to send in a picture of their "I Voted" sticker and, in return, receive a $2,500 flight credit.

At Amalfi, we believe in the power of civic engagement and the importance of every vote” — Kolin Jones, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets, a leading private jet charter company, is excited to announce a special promotion to encourage civic engagement this election season. In a show of support for voters, Amalfi Jets invites individuals to send in a picture of their "I Voted" sticker and, in return, receive a $2,500 flight credit.

This initiative aims to recognize the importance of participating in democracy while providing voters with an opportunity to experience luxury travel with Amalfi Jets. By simply sharing a photo of their "I Voted" sticker, participants can enjoy substantial flight credits, making their next journey even more memorable.

“At Amalfi, we believe in the power of civic engagement and the importance of every vote,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets. “This promotion not only encourages individuals to exercise their right to vote but also offers a unique way to reward their participation. We’re thrilled to support our clients and the community in this way.”

Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets, added, “At Amalfi Jets, we’re passionate about empowering our clients and the community to engage in the democratic process. This promotion not only rewards voters but also makes luxury travel accessible to everyone who participates. We’re excited to celebrate civic pride in such a meaningful way.”

Amalfi Jets continues to prioritize exceptional service, offering clients access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries. With a dedicated in-house concierge team, clients can enjoy a seamless travel experience, complete with complimentary Black Car Service and premium dining options.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.