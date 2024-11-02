Kilgore & Kilgore, PLLC Receives Wide Recognition for Excellence in The Best Law Firms in America 2025® List

Kilgore & Kilgore, PLLC named to Best Law Firms® for Employment Law – Individuals in the 2025 edition of Best Law Firms for the Dallas/Fort Worth Metro Region.

We celebrate these remarkable achievements as proof of our commitment to serving our clients with the highest legal standards. We could not be prouder to receive these prestigious accolades.” — Robert E Goodman, Jr., Esq., Managing Member of the firm

MINERAL WELLS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kilgore & Kilgore, PLLC has been ranked in The Best Law Firms in America 2025 in recognition of the firm’s professional excellence and consistently high ratings from clients and peers. The firm was selected for Best Law Firms in Employment Law – Individuals for Dallas/Fort Worth. Receiving a Best Law Firms designation reflects the high level of professional respect Kilgore Law has earned among clients and other leading lawyers.Kilgore & Kilgore was selected for this prestigious award by Best Law Firms through a rigorous process that includes client feedback, peer evaluations, and industry leader interviews. This comprehensive research assesses the firm's knowledge, experience, responsiveness, understanding of clients’ needs, and cost-effectiveness.Along with this firm-wide recognition, many of the firm’s lawyers have been honored individually for their work in employment law. Robert E. Goodman, Jr., Daryl J. Sinkule and Theodore C. Anderson, III were named to the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. This prestigious recognition reflects their dedication, excellence, and impact in the legal field.In addition, Super Lawyershonored five lawyers from Kilgore & Kilgore, PLLC on their 2025 list of outstanding lawyers: Robert E. Goodman, Jr., Daryl J. Sinkule, John H. Crouch, IV, Theodore C. Anderson, III, and Wilmer D. Masterson, III. Super Lawyers ranks the top 5% of lawyers in each state, honoring those who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.“We celebrate these remarkable achievements as proof of our commitment to serving the needs of our clients with the highest legal standards. Our lawyers work hard to fight for our clients’ rights, and we could not be prouder to receive these prestigious accolades,” said Robert E Goodman, Jr., Esq. , Managing Member of the firm.Kilgore & Kilgore, PLLC is a Texas-based employment law firm representing clients across the U.S. in employment law disputes. One of the oldest law firms in Dallas, Kilgore & Kilgore was founded nearly 80 years ago. The firm’s boutique approach provides personal service to individuals and organizations with innovative approaches to litigation, arbitration, and mediation. Learn more about the firm at www.kilgorelaw.com

