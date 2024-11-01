FEMA is Hiring to Help with Connecticut’s Severe Storm and Flooding Recovery

Come work for FEMA and help your community recover from the Severe Storm, Flooding, Landslides and Mudslides that took place in Connecticut on August 18-19, 2024.

FEMA is conducting local hiring for jobs in Rocky Hill, Connecticut. The agency is seeking people with experience in customer service, logistics, engineering, emergency management and other job categories.

These positions are full-time 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs.

FEMA Local Hire employees are eligible for the following benefits:

Health insurance for individual or family coverage. Employer contribution is 75% of premium. Local Hire employees are eligible for enrollment for health insurance coverage as of the official hire/employment date with FEMA.

Flexible spending accounts.

Ability to earn 4 hours of paid sick leave per pay period.

Holiday pay.

Worker’s compensation.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or GED. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes finger printing and credit check, be able to furnish their own transportation to and from work and live within 50 miles of the employing office. Lodging and meals will not be covered or reimbursed by the agency. Employees are also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online by visiting the USAJobs.gov Rocky Hill, CT Local Hire page. As the disaster operational needs shift, new positions will be posted on USAJobs. Candidates can be notified when FEMA Local Hire positions posts. You can save a search to help you look for jobs in your area of interest through USAJobs. For instructions, please visit: USAJOBS Help Center | How to save a search.