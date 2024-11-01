Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization Appoints Pamela Finn WEDO2024 Global Ambassador

Pamela Finn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) is honored to announce the appointment of Pamela Finn as the #WEDO2024 Global Ambassador representing the state of Nebraska. Finn will lead global efforts to empower women entrepreneurs, providing them with the resources needed to break barriers and achieve economic independence, with a particular focus on using AI’s full capabilities to achieve their business goals.

“I have spent the last three decades addressing, on a personal and professional level, the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs,” said Finn, a dynamic CEO and international entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience leading and transforming Fortune 500 companies. “I’m grateful to WEDO for taking this mission worldwide and humbled by the opportunities this will help me bring to women entrepreneurs, from students to aspiring leaders to established business pioneers. WEDO’s commitment to AI education will be a true game-changer for women entrepreneurs.”

As the newly appointed WEDO Ambassador, Finn will spearhead initiatives aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs within the State of Nebraska and worldwide. Her extensive experience working with Fortune 500 companies, coupled with her passion for women's empowerment, uniquely positions her to advance WEDO's mission. By leveraging her expertise and network, Pamela will drive programs that inspire innovation, provide mentorship, and create pathways for women to succeed in business.

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) / #ChooseWOMEN is a 501(c)(3) volunteer grassroots movement dedicated to empowering women to participate actively in the economy. WEDO ignites women leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to initiate startups, drive economic expansion, and advance communities globally. As part of WEDO’s agenda, the organization is launching an AI Empowerment Program for Women Entrepreneurs, developed with guidance from top AI experts at MIT, Harvard, and Carnegie Mellon, to equip women globally with the knowledge and tools to effectively leverage AI in their businesses.

“AI is the tool, and women are the power—together, they’ll transform the future.” – Wendy Diamond, Founder WEDO

About Pamela Finn

As the first woman to hold a leadership role in the shoe industry at Payless Shoe Source, Finn established herself as a groundbreaking force for women in business. She went on to found Creative Enterprises and Creative Enterprises Hong Kong, providing design, sourcing, and manufacturing services to major brands like Nike Europe, Champion Products, The NFL and the NBA.

After successfully selling her company in 2016, she assumed the role of President of Business Development at Burlington Capital, an alternative Investment Manager focused on Real Estate, International Agribusiness, and Venture Capital.

Today, Finn is a Senior Advisor, Board Member, Venture Capitalist and Angel Investor. Her influence continues to shape the business world, particularly through her work in championing women entrepreneurs. Her deep understanding of global markets and her strategic insight have made her a trusted advisor to companies across various sectors. Her journey, marked by resilience and vision, serves as a powerful inspiration to women striving for leadership in the business world.

About Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO)

Women's Entrepreneurship Day was celebrated for the first time on November 19, 2014, with the goal of empowering and supporting women entrepreneurs worldwide. The event was organized by the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) in partnership with the United Nations. The day has been recognized and celebrated annually at the United Nations Headquarters to acknowledge the contributions of women entrepreneurs globally.

With ambassadors in over 144 countries and across 110 universities, WEDO brings together business leaders, investors, government officials, entrepreneurs, and allies to address critical areas of entrepreneurship ecosystems, education, and policy creation. WEDO Ambassadors work tirelessly to support women and girls, fostering inclusivity and expanding opportunities in key economic sectors. This year’s global agenda focuses on the impact of Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, and Blockchain Technologies, emphasizing the pivotal role women play in these disruptive fields.

