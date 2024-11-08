Submit Release
The Gringos Unveil New Holiday Song 'Christmas Will Be Here Soon'

The Gringos Release Heartwarming Holiday Tune, "Christmas Will Be Here Soon"

SANDWICH, MA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gringos are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their new holiday song, "Christmas Will Be Here Soon," music written by Alan Harkrader, Jim Miller, and Lynn Tivens, with lyrics by Alan Harkrader. This festive track is set to be available beginning today, on all digital music/video media platforms.

Following their 2021 holiday release "Holiday Away" this new song captures the joy and spirit of the season, inviting listeners of all backgrounds to come together and celebrate. The lyrics reflect the essence of Christmas, highlighting cherished traditions, community, and the universal desire for peace and goodwill.

Lyrics Excerpt:
"Christmas will be here soon, and we’ll all sing the Christmas tunes..."

The Gringos aim to spread joy and unity through their music, reminding us all of the warmth that the holiday season brings.

For more information, visit: https://www.TheGringos.com or contact: info4.gringos@gmail.com (818)943-5729

Lynn B. Tivens
The Gringos
+1 818-943-5729
Christmas Will Be Here Soon - Lyric Video - The Gringos

