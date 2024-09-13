The Gringos Release New Single "Walking In The Woods"

This song invites listeners to immerse themselves in a serene woodland journey, capturing the emotions of a tranquil walk through nature.

This new track marks a significant departure from their recent musical style, showcasing the band's versatility and creative evolution.

SANDWICH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The incredibly resilient 70’s Rock Horn band, The Gringos, is back with a brand-new single, "Walking In The Woods." This new track marks a significant departure from their recent musical style, showcasing the band's versatility and creative evolution. Written by Joseph C. Vaughn, the song invites listeners to immerse themselves in a serene woodland journey, capturing the emotions of a tranquil walk through nature.

"Walking In The Woods" features a collaborative arrangement with significant contributions from longtime friend A. J. Siniaho, alongside band members Alan Harkrader and Jim Miller. A. J. also shines on this track with a stunning Flugelhorn solo and captivating keyboard performances. Adding to the richness of the arrangement, Felix B. Sainz Jr. on bass, another long time musical acquaintance.

The song is set to be released through CD Baby and will be available on all major digital music platforms. Fans can also look forward to a captivating lyric video, which will be available on The Gringos’ YouTube channel.

Walking In The Woods Lyric Video

Legal Disclaimer:

