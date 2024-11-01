Walters Praises Oklahoma’s National Blue Ribbon Schools

Four Oklahoma Schools Named Among Nation’s Best

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters praised the announcement of Oklahoma’s four National Blue Ribbon Schools today. The National Blue Ribbon Award is the highest award given to schools by the United States Department of Education. It recognizes schools based on their academic excellence or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“I am excited to announce the selection of this year’s National Blue Ribbon Schools,” said Walters. “All four of these campuses were recognized as Exemplary High Performing Schools and demonstrate some of the best academic achievement in Oklahoma. I congratulate these schools for being recognized for this prestigious honor and will not rest until every school in our state achieves academic success at the highest level for every student in Oklahoma.”

Four Oklahoma schools were recognized in the 2024 cohort of National Blue Ribbon Schools:

Bethany – Bethany High School, Bethany Public Schools

Calumet – Maple Public School, Maple School District

Morrison – Morrison Elementary School, Morrison Public Schools

Oklahoma City – Schwartz Elementary School, Midwest City-Del City Public Schools

Photographs and brief descriptions of the 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available at http://nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov/.