DED Announces $10 Million of Awards through Rural Community Recovery Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded $10 million to 11 recipients through the Rural Community Recovery Program (RCRP). The Nebraska Legislature authorized this one-time program through LB 1412 in 2023. RCRP is funded with Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

All RCRP funds are being awarded to applicants with projects located in communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The awards will support the rehabilitation or adaptive reuse of vacant or abandoned property.

Rural communities across Nebraska have a profound need for new and improved public amenities and affordable housing. RCRP is proof of this need, as DED received 60 letters of intent to apply and 49 full applications through RCRP. Applicants requested more than $43 million for an array of well-considered projects, resulting in an especially competitive evaluation process.

Rural Community Recovery Program Awards Recipient Project RCRP Award City of Albion Public park expansion and sidewalk updates $1,000,000 City of Alma Public auditorium renovations $990,000 City of Beatrice Public park renovations $985,000 City of David City Public sports complex renovations $630,000 City of Franklin Public park renovations $535,000 City of McCook Public park expansion and renovations $1,500,000 City of North Platte Develop properties for affordable housing construction $1,250,000 City of Pawnee City Public park renovations $535,000 City of St. Paul Public park renovations $875,000 City of Wayne Public park renovations $1,370,000 Hastings Community Redevelopment Authority Develop property for affordable housing construction $330,000 Total $10,000,000

More information about the Rural Community Recovery Program can be found at: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/housing/rcrp/.