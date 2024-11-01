State courthouses in downtown Los Angeles closed Friday

(Subscription required) Los Angeles County Superior Court facilities in downtown Los Angeles will be closed Friday for the Dodgers' victory parade. The federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles will remain open with a few matters scheduled to be heard.

