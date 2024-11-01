Northwest Correctional Complex Celebrates 201 Graduates

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. – The Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) celebrated a milestone last week as 201 incarcerated men earned degrees, diplomas, or certificates during graduation ceremonies.

As fellow inmates cheered them on, the graduates walked from the education building through the prison yard and made their way to the gym for the ceremony. Dressed in caps and gowns, they received their credentials with family, staff, and community partners present to witness their achievements.

Through TDOC’s partnership with the Tennessee Higher Education Initiative, 15 inmates earned their bachelor’s degrees in business from Lane College, and 12 earned associate degrees in business from Dyersburg State Community College, all with summa cum laude honors. Additionally, eight vocational certificates were awarded by the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, 107 inmates received vocational certificates through NWCX’s Career Technical Education program, and 59 inmates earned high school equivalency diplomas.

“These men chose to make their time count,” said NWCX Warden Brandon Watwood. “Positive steps in prison benefit everyone after release - reducing recidivism, lowering crime rates, and making neighborhoods safer places to live.”

In 2023, 169 men graduated from similar programs at NWCX, equipping them with positive skills for life after release.

“For many, it’s the first time they've learned skills to support themselves and their families,” said Larry Rhodes, a vocational instructor at NWCX, who sees prison education’s impact on his students' lives. “When they leave here, they have something solid to stand on, and that’s life changing.”

TDOC’s education system, approved by the Tennessee Department of Education, provides Adult Basic Education, Career and Technical Education, and Post-Secondary Education programs to those in custody. TDOC currently partners with over ten colleges and universities to provide access to associate, bachelor, and master’s degree programs at facilities across the state.

Click here to view photos from the graduation ceremonies.