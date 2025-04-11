Tennessee Department of Correction hosts Job and Resource Fair

Jackson, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Correction is hosting a Job and Resource Fair at the T.R. White Sportsplex in Jackson on April 17 to help connect community members with employment opportunities and other resources.

At the event, attendees can access resources in housing, health and mental health services, education, and legal services to learn about opportunities for assistance. Additionally, employers hiring people with a criminal background will be on-site accepting applications.

“At TDOC, our mission is to facilitate successful reentry into society,” said April Buckner, Correctional Administrator of Rehabilitative Services. “This involves addressing obstacles that hinder success. Job and Resource Fairs ensure community resources, which are essential to equipping individuals with the necessary tools to support themselves and their families, are accessible; thereby offering them a second chance to become productive citizens.”

The event is free and open to individuals currently on community supervision, formerly incarcerated, or anyone in need of assistance.

“TDOC is committed to our communities,” Buckner said. “We work to enhance safety by holding those accountable while also implementing rehabilitation and reentry programs. These initiatives contribute to creating a safer Tennessee.”

WHAT: TDOC Job and Resource Fair

WHEN: Thursday, April 17, 2025, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: T. R. White Sportsplex, 304 N. Hays Ave., Jackson, TN 38301