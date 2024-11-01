Mr Sam Hou Fai receives in Beijing decree of appointment as Macao’s sixth-term Chief Executive

MACAU, November 1 - The Chief Executive-designate, Mr Sam Hou Fai, was today received in Beijing by the President, Mr Xi Jinping, and received his State Council decree of appointment to be the sixth-term Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) of the People’s Republic of China.

Mr Sam said he was deeply honoured and grateful for the trust placed on him by the Central Government through this appointment. He was fully aware of the immense responsibility that comes with it, and he was committed to shouldering steadfastly this significant duty, living up to the trust of the country and the expectations of Macao residents, he added.

Mr Sam said he will lead the sixth-term MSAR Government to unite the whole of society, be vigilant even in times of peace, and be proactive in terms of seeking progress. He will also harness the strength of all sectors, to ensure that all sectors of Macao work together to promote development, so that they advance hand in hand to create prosperity, which will allow the populace broadly to share in the fruits of economic and social progress, and thereby create the largest-possible concentric circle of patriotism and of love for Macao.

Mr Sam stated he will steadfastly uphold the correct path and direction in relation to the “One country, two systems principle, firmly safeguard the country’s sovereignty, security, and development interests, and maintain Macao’s long-term prosperity and stability. He will face challenges head-on, pursue strength through renewal, actively deepen reforms, forge new paths, and achieve new progress.

Mr Sam will complete his three-day visit to Beijing and return to Macao tomorrow (Saturday).