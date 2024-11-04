Oculus Eyecare Joins VOSH-Northwest to Expand Access to Global Vision Care

VOSH’s mission is to make vision care more accessible and affordable for those who do not have access to it. Oculus Eyecare carries many widely revered luxury eyewear brands, such as Jacques Marie Mage, who uses high-quality materials for their hand-crafted frames.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oculus Eyecare, a premium optometry practice and luxury optical boutique located in Seattle, Washington, has an ongoing partnership with VOSH-Northwest to help expand global access to essential eye care services. Oculus Eyecare collects used eyewear and glasses that are then donated to VOSH-Northwest, providing valuable resources to communities in need overseas.

VOSH (Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity) is a global organization dedicated to delivering essential eye care to people in communities lacking access to these services. The donations of used eyewear from Oculus Eyecare allow for the distribution of prescription glasses to individuals who may have no other means to obtain corrective lenses, significantly improving their quality of life and ability to participate in education, work, and family activities.

In its most recent effort, VOSH-Northwest completed a successful mission trip to Uganda, where the team hosted five clinic days across two villages. The initiative, which concluded on October 28, 2024, brought essential services to nearly 1,300 patients. With a specialist on hand for cataract surgeries, the team was able to meet a critical need for advanced eye care. Glasses collected through donations from Oculus Eyecare and other participants were a vital part of these ongoing efforts.

Oculus Eyecare, located in the heart of Seattle’s South Lake Union district, is a high-end optometry practice and optical boutique known for their collection of luxury eyewear sourced from independent designers. Oculus Eyecare also has a team of experienced optometrists who provide comprehensive eye care services and eye exams for Seattle residents.

Oculus Eyecare’s luxury boutique features exclusive designer eyewear brands such as Jacques Marie Mage, Barton Perreira, and Caroline Abram. The brands carried by Oculus Eyecare were carefully selected based on the quality of craftsmanship, attention to detail, and fine materials of each frame. This emphasis on quality extends to the practice’s comprehensive eye care services, where patients can receive in-depth exams and tailored care. Now, with this global initiative, Oculus Eyecare is extending their care to communities in need by donating used eyewear. Through its partnership with VOSH-Northwest, Oculus Eyecare brings its mission of quality vision care to communities in need worldwide.

