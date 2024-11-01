New Partnership Between Iquall Networks and Neptuno USA Drives Advanced Automation for CSPs

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iquall Networks, a leader in network automation solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), and Neptuno USA, a key player in telecom infrastructure and asset management, are announcing a new strategic partnership.This collaboration integrates Neptuno’s NAAP AI Asset Tracking Software with Iquall’s advanced automation tools, specifically the MAT Framework and MAT T-Flow , unlocking new opportunities for automated network management and optimization in telecom networks.Simplified Orchestration with MAT T-Flow and Low-Code Solution for Field OperationsOne of the highlights of this partnership is the ability of MAT T-Flow to orchestrate all field operations through a low-code solution designed specifically for the telecom industry.Thanks to its native integration with Neptuno’s NAAP, MAT T-Flow enables CSPs to efficiently automate and manage network infrastructure activities. This integration facilitates more agile oversight and real-time optimization of operational processes in the field, reducing operational complexity and improving responsiveness.The integration ensures better management of resources and operations, minimizing downtime and optimizing service quality.Comprehensive Orchestration with MAT FrameworkIn addition, Iquall’s MAT Framework is enhanced by Neptuno’s NAAP, providing comprehensive orchestration across multivendor networks. The integration allows CSPs to automate complex functions in hybrid networks, enabling more agile and efficient service activation, configuration, and scaling.This streamlined orchestration reduces technical debt and minimizes the operational complexities that telecom companies often face.New Use Cases and Reduction of Technical DebtThe combination of Neptuno’s NAAP and Iquall’s automation platforms enables a wide range of new use cases for CSPs. From automated network management to advanced service orchestration, communication service providers will be able to significantly eliminate technical debt, reduce operational costs, and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. This partnership will enable CSPs to meet and exceed their SLA commitments, improving customer satisfaction and creating competitive advantages in an ever-evolving market.Leadership CommentaryLeticia Latino-van Splunteren, CEO of Neptuno USA, commented:"Neptuno and Iquall have crossed paths for quite some time now. The idea of integrating came from our common customer base, which is extremely satisfied with both applications and saw great value in having data flowing back and forth between the two systems. There are too many duplicated efforts by having to enter data and manage it with platforms that don’t talk to each other. Operators have data in a multitude of platforms, and there is no simple way to reconcile it, much less to know which information is the most reliable. This makes the operator inefficient while directly hitting its operational expenses. There is a huge disconnect between what happens at the telco site, hence to the physical asset, and what happens to it logically. The biggest challenge is that information changes every day. This integration aims at having validated data in real time, and it is certainly a key differentiator of our joint offering."Matias Lambert, CEO of Iquall Networks, added:"With this partnership, we continue to expand our ecosystem and unlock even more value through our MAT Suite. Our collaboration with Neptuno allows us to articulate new use cases that leverage the integration between infrastructure monitoring and advanced automation. We are enabling CSPs to drive efficiency and innovation throughout the entire lifecycle of their networks."Future DevelopmentsAs this collaboration moves forward, Iquall and Neptuno will continue to innovate, providing advanced solutions that help CSPs remain competitive in a rapidly evolving telecom landscape. The two companies will also jointly participate in activities during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, where they will showcase their integrated solutions and explore new opportunities to further drive advancements in automation and infrastructure management.This ongoing partnership will provide CSPs with enhanced tools and innovations, positioning them to address emerging industry challenges and capitalize on the potential of cutting-edge technologies.

