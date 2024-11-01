Fare free bus service continues for Lawrence Transit in 2025

For the third year in a row, bus service will be free of charge in Lawrence. This includes all fixed-route, paratransit, and on-demand trips.

Fare free service started as a pilot program in 2023 and is now evaluated on an annual basis for renewal.

“Offering fare free service removes both cost and convenience barriers that used to prevent people from riding the bus,” said Adam Weigel, Director of Transit. “If service costs continue to rise faster than revenues, there may need to be a community conversation about bringing fares back or reducing levels of service to keep the fare free program. At this point, forgoing fare revenue is still a strong strategy for increasing the use of transit in Lawrence.”

Many of Lawrence Transit’s community partners agree that a fare free transit system is an important resource for people of all ages to access school, jobs, shopping, medical appointments, and other services.

One of these supporters is Steve Kelly, VP of Economic Development for The Chamber in Lawrence. Kelly said that fare free bus service is a great benefit for both workers and employers in the Lawrence community, and he is glad it’s being extended for 2025.

“It’s critically important for our workforce to have dependable, cost-effective transportation to their work sites,” said Kelly. “The cost savings for employees using the transit system is significant, and employers also benefit from the reliability of the system and its ability to get folks to and from their locations safely. Access to opportunities is important, and the transit system free-fare program provides that access.”

To get help planning a trip on the bus or for more information, visit www.lawrencetransit.org or call (785) 864-4644. Find Lawrence Transit on Facebook: @LawrenceTransit.

Contact: Lawrence Transit, info@lawrencetransit.org, (785) 864-4644