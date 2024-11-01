City of Lawrence invites community members to join Community Budget Committee

The City of Lawrence is creating a Community Budget Committee to bring in additional perspectives earlier in this year’s budget process. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the City’s budget and make recommendations to the City Manager to create a balanced, sustainable plan. The Committee’s work will focus on aligning the budget to the City’s priorities. This committee is not intended to set policy direction or reset priorities.

“Our community is facing significant financial pressure, and some tough choices must be made for the 2026 budget,” said City Manager Craig Owens. “Our process is better when informed community members work together on solutions that account for what our fellow neighbors want and need. Collaboration and compromise will be necessary.”

The Community Budget Committee will meet approximately six times over eight months, beginning in December 2024. These meetings will not be open to the public and some confidentiality may be required during the process.

Interested community members are encouraged to apply on the City’s website: lawrenceks.org/budget/future. Applications will be open Friday, Nov. 1 – Friday, Nov. 15. City Manager Craig Owens will select committee members from the submitted applications. The City anticipates announcing members of the Community Budget Committee on Monday, Nov. 25.

The City looks forward to hosting a diverse group of community members in this committee. Any questions can be submitted to the City Manager’s Office by emailing citycommunications@lawrenceks.org.

In addition to the Community Budget Committee, the City of Lawrence is also starting a new Employee Budget Committee in preparation for the 2026 budget. City employees have been provided information on how to apply for the Employee Budget Committee if they are interested.

