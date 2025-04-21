NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE CITY OF LAWRENCE 2025 ACTION PLAN OF THE 2023–2027 CONSOLIDATED PLAN

Members of the Lawrence City Commission will conduct a public hearing on the 2025 Annual Action Plan of the 2023-2027 Consolidated Plan, including the 2025 Investment Summary, during their regular meeting that will be held at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6.

This meeting will be held in a hybrid format. People may join the meeting virtually by Zoom or in-person. Some staff will be present while others may participate virtually. The agenda notification will be distributed on Thursday, May 1, 2025 and will contain information about attending and joining the meeting virtually. To request meeting information please email housinginitiatives@lawrenceks.org.

During the public hearing, the City of Lawrence will seek input regarding the 2025 Annual Action Plan and 2025 Investment Summary. The Action Plan and Consolidated Plan is required by the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act of 1990 and is the result of a collaborative process whereby a community establishes a unified vision for community development using federal, state, and local funds.

The annual hearing is intended to provide the following:

An opportunity to provide comments to the City’s Annual Action Plan. The Action Plan provides a unified vision for community development. More specifically, it examines the housing needs of special populations, the availability of affordable housing, the condition of housing in the City, and the housing market. Additionally, the Plan examines the needs for infrastructure, capital improvements, and neighborhood development in the community. The Plan is a one-year strategy under the 2023-2027 Consolidated Plan.

An opportunity to make public comments concerning the 2025 Investment Summary.

Copies of the draft Action Plan and Investment Summary will be available on April 18, 2025 in the Planning and Development Services office and on the City of Lawrence web site at https://lawrenceks.org/pds/reports_plans. The public comment period for the Plan will be thirty (30) days from the date of the public hearing, until June 7, 2025.

The City encourages written comments on this document. Comments may be mailed to City of Lawrence Housing Initiatives Division, P.O. Box 708, Lawrence, KS 66044, emailed to housinginitiatives@lawrenceks.org.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.