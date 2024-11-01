Bri Bagwell Releases Election Heater 'Don’t Tell Daddy' Out Today

"Don't Tell Daddy" is the latest single from Bri Bagwell.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Country & Americana artist Bri Bagwell comes out swinging with her uptempo, gritty, playful take on an election song with “Don’t Tell Daddy” out today. Laced with swelling slide guitar, playful acoustic riffs, boot-stomping drums, and Bri’s bold vocals front and center, it is a timely message encouraging listeners to get to the polls for the upcoming November 5th election, with a Texas twist.Broaching a topic that most artists will gladly shy away from, Bri hits it head on taking on the fictional role of a “wife and mother” in another decade who exercises her right to vote regardless of her partner’s opposing views. The result is a fun uptempo show-opening song with a meaty message woven through storytelling lyrics; a combo that Bri blends effortlessly.“The song paints a picture of a woman who has different political opinions than her husband, although it's clear she isn't ‘allowed’ to express them in their home. By the chorus, she runs out of the house with ‘children in tow’ to cast her vote,” Bri shares. “To me, this feels like a story song set in a former decade with a timeless message about being able to form our own political opinions as individuals and exercise our rights as American citizens to vote, with the larger moral issue of a woman setting an example to her children that she can and should have her own opinion.”Recorded at the Smoakstack in Nashville, TN the single is produced by Rachel Loy (credits include Adam Hood and William Clark Green) and features an A-list cast of musicians including Fred Eltringham (drums), Rachel Loy (bass, background vocals), Sam Hunter (electric guitar), Paul Eason (acoustic guitar), Sol Philcox-Littlefield (slide guitar), and Wendy Moten (background vocals).“Don’t Tell Daddy” is already a fan-favorite at live shows as Bri continues on her impressive fall tour with over 35 shows across 15 states including TX, CO, AZ, NM, OH, MI, NC, SC, GA, MA, MD, NY, and PA, which included opening slots for Eli Young Band, Will Hoge, Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers. Bri continues to host her hilarious podcast Only Vans straight from her RV, which partnered with The Bluegrass Situation for their Good Country Network. She also recently launched her own curated fall clothing collection with Texas boutique The Glam Wagon which sold out in a matter of days.

"Don't Tell Daddy" Lyric Video

