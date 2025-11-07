ISMAY Unveils ‘Finding Lucinda: Music From the Documentary,’ A Powerful Companion to the Acclaimed Film — Out Now

Finding Lucinda: Music From The Documentary Album Cover

Featuring live recordings and collaborations with Buddy Miller, Mary Gauthier, Charlie Sexton, Los Texmaniacs & more. The soundtrack extends the acclaimed film.

I set off on a road trip to trace the roots of Americana music legend Lucinda Williams 6 years ago… These songs are from this journey and are an extension of it,” — ISMAY (Avery Hellman)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISMAY (Avery Hellman) announces the release of Finding Lucinda: Music From the Documentary , the official soundtrack to the acclaimed film Finding Lucinda. The documentary follows ISMAY on a road trip across the American South, tracing the early creative spark of three-time GRAMMY Award–winning songwriter Lucinda Williams. Featuring never-before-heard recordings and interviews with Charlie Sexton, Buddy Miller, Mary Gauthier, Max and Josh Baca, John Grimaudo, Wolf Stephenson, Ray Kennedy, and Williams herself, the film has earned strong praise, with Rolling Stone calling it “an intimate meditation on the balance between art and existence.” Stream the new soundtrack now on all digital platforms or purchase a physical copy today.At the heart of the soundtrack is ISMAY’s own artistic search. “I set off on a road trip to trace the roots of Americana music legend Lucinda Williams 6 years ago… These songs are from this journey and are an extension of it,” ISMAY shares. The recordings capture the emotional texture of that journey, exploring moments of uncertainty, influence, and inspiration as ISMAY retraces Williams’s formative years.Many of the soundtrack’s centerpiece recordings were captured live at Austin’s iconic Cactus Café, produced by longtime Williams collaborator Charlie Sexton and featuring performances by Los Texmaniacs and Warren Hood. Additional tracks include collaborations with Buddy Miller, alongside readings of poetry by Lucinda’s father, Miller Williams—whose writing and mentorship shaped her lyrical voice. The project was brought together with mixing by Don Fierro, mastering by Eric Broyhill, and engineering contributions from Chris Bell, Kaleb Munoz, Lauretta Molitor, and Rod Nino, reflecting a deeply collaborative spirit.Finding Lucinda: Music From the Documentary includes:• “Am I Too Blue” – ISMAY, live at Cactus Café ft. Charlie Sexton, Los Texmaniacs & Warren Hood• “Sundays” – ISMAY, live at Cactus Café ft. Charlie Sexton & Warren Hood• “Abandoned” – ISMAY, live at Cactus Café ft. Charlie Sexton, Los Texmaniacs & Warren Hood• “I Lost It” – ISMAY ft. Buddy Miller• “Greenville” – ISMAY• “The Caterpillar” – Miller Williams• “Compassion” – Mary Gauthier, Miller Williams and ISMAY• “Jackson” – ISMAY, live at the Jalopy Theater in BrooklynThe soundtrack arrives alongside the ongoing Finding Lucinda Film Screening Tour, which launched with a sold-out weekend at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. The tour continues with upcoming screenings and songwriter-round events across New York, Arkansas, Rhode Island, Chicago, and Massachusetts, bringing the film’s blend of music, storytelling, and history to audiences nationwide.Album design was created by Avery Hellman, with front cover artwork by Becca Thorne and Sirima Sataman. Finding Lucinda: Music From the Documentary is available now on all major platforms and available for physical purchase. For more information on screenings and updates, visit www.FindingLucindaFilm.com

