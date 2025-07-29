Lutefish Stream Debuts New Features to Supercharge Remote Music Collaboration

Lutefish Stream Lutefish Stream Device Lutefish Stream Jam Session

Individual Mix, Link Posting, and Audio Trimming Now Available for All Users

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lutefish Stream, the premier platform for real-time online music collaboration, is amplifying creativity and control with a trio of new features designed to make remote jam sessions smoother, smarter, and more personalized.With the launch of three highly requested tools Individual Mix, Link Posting, and Trim Audio Files- musicians can now tailor their sessions with greater precision and efficiency, improving the collaborative experience for musicians using Lutefish Stream.“Our community has been asking for more tools to personalize their sessions and streamline their workflows,” said Patrick Finn, Business Manager at Lutefish. “This release is all about making remote collaboration feel smoother, more flexible, and more intuitive.”Individual MixTake control of your sound. Musicians can now adjust each participant’s volume independently, ensuring a balanced, comfortable mix every time. Whether it’s dialing down drums or spotlighting vocals, this feature puts the power in the user’s hands.Link Posting with PreviewCollaboration goes beyond sound. With the new link preview feature, users can share reference tracks, charts, videos, or project files—now with rich, clickable previews for easy access and visual context.Trim Audio Files In-AppEditing just got easier. Users can now trim the start and end of recorded audio files directly within the platform, eliminating the need for third-party software. This feature streamlines post-session cleanup and makes sharing polished takes quicker than ever.Best of all, these new features are delivered automatically to every Lutefish Stream device—no manual updates are required. Users can just power up and play, knowing their hardware is always up-to-date with the latest enhancements.These updates are now live for all Lutefish Stream users. More improvements and community-driven features are on the horizon as Lutefish continues to evolve as the premier space for real-time online musical creation.For more information and to start jamming today, visit lutefish.com.About LutefishLutefish is more than a company - we're a community of musicians driven by a shared passion for creativity, innovation, and the power of music. Based in Minnesota, Lutefish was founded by musicians who saw the gaps in tools and resources that could help musicians connect, create, and make more music.Our mission is simple yet profound: to empower musicians of all skill levels to play music more often by making collaboration easier and more accessible for everyone. Join us today and get ready to jam. All together now. www.lutefish.com About Wenger CorporationFor over 75 years, Wenger Corporation has supported creativity in education, performance, and athletics. Lutefish is its latest innovation—helping musicians connect and create in new and meaningful ways.

