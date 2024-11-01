Asian PaCIVICS Season 2 premieres on Crossings TV

The civic engagement program to empower Asian American and Pacific Islander artists launches a new season before Election Day

While the attention of the country has largely been fixed on the presidential election this year, we’ve been working with these artists to show that democracy is much bigger than just voting” — Simon Tam

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asian PaCIVICS , a television and radio program developed by The Slants Foundation , is premiering its second season on Crossings TV on November 3rd. The show is the culmination of a year-long program which provided financial support, mentoring, and coaching from The Slants Foundation to ten artists across six states, all from the Asian American and Pacific Islander community (AAPI). The artists are the second cohort for the nonprofit’s signature program that helps accelerate civic engagement in traditionally marginalized communities using the power of art.“While the attention of the country has largely been fixed on the presidential election this year, we’ve been working with these artists to show that democracy is much bigger than just voting,” says Simon Tam, board chair and co-founder of The Slants Foundation. “We want to show how everyday people still have the power to coalesce around issues that are meaningful to them in ways that bring them together - and we believe that art is the perfect vehicle to do just that.”For most of the year, these artists have been working with community-based nonprofit organizations on social causes that are deeply personal to them, allowing them to create music as well as outreach campaigns that are authentic, evidence-based, and effective at reaching their respective audiences. The artists gathered each month to learn from a diverse array of mentors and industry professionals to use a data-driven and mission-based approach in their music careers.Kai Tea, a jazz pop singer-songwriter, states “I learned so much during my year of the Asian PaCIVICS program. I never imagined as an independent artist that I would find support, funding, and mentorship for what seems like such a huge, impossible task: becoming a financially viable performing artist and releasing original music that makes a difference.”As a television show, Asian PaCIVICS introduces each of the artists to show their artistic process and a social cause that is important to them. It is designed to showcase the diversity of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community as well as to highlight important issues that have a disparate impact on AAPIs but rarely get attention. Each episode concludes with the song that the artist composed during the year. For example, songwriter Fiona Dawn wrote an indie pop track, “Attention,” to provoke thought about the weight of our online versus offlines lives, and individuals can view self-importance through the lens of both worlds.Since 2018, The Slants Foundation has helped hundreds of artists across a variety of mediums and disciplines to help reimagine what civic engagement can look like, especially when collaborating with organizations working on the frontlines of social issues. From voter registration campaigns to addressing anti-Asian racism, Asian PaCIVICS builds on that legacy by deepening connections with their artists - all for the purpose of driving social change.“Community is how we will survive, community is how we will fight for our rights,” says TONIE, an artist working on trans rights. “Without coming together and building real connections, we cannot have the collective power to change our country for the better.”About The Slants FoundationThe Slants Foundation is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to social change using arts and activism. Founded by members of Asian American dance rock band, The Slants, the organization is driven entirely by volunteers. Since 2018, the organization has built and empowered a network of musicians, filmmakers, playwrights, performers, and visual artists to create a community that provides unique perspectives to social issues – their own “slant” on the world.

Asian PaCIVICS Season 2

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.