The Slants Foundation Launches Second Season of Asian PaCIVICS
Asian American and Pacific Islander artists to release songs through a national television show to drive civic engagement
This is an important time for democracy...we want to show that everyday people still have the power to coalesce around issues that are meaningful to them in ways that bring communities together.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten artists across six states from the Asian American and Pacific Islander community are receiving financial support, mentorship, and coaching from The Slants Foundation to release songs that drive civic engagement and center on ideas of justice. These artists have been selected as the newest cohort for The Slants Foundation’s Asian PaCIVICS program to help collaboration between creatives and community organizations.
— Simon Tam
“This is an important time for democracy,” says Simon Tam, board chair and founder of The Slants Foundation. “People are feeling disengaged and frustrated; politics feel more divisive than previous elections. However, we want to show that everyday people still have the power to coalesce around issues that are meaningful to them in ways that bring communities together.”
As part of the program, the selected artists will be partnering with local community organizations across the country to gain a better understanding of their social issues to incorporate those perspectives into their work. They’ll receive regular coaching from other artist-activists to see how they can create social impact using their creative work and platforms. In addition, The Slants Foundation sees this as an opportunity for grassroots organizations to learn how to work with artists, and by doing so, reach new audiences and advance their mission.
Kaiti Liu, a jazz pop singer-songwriter who is known as Kai Tea, says “My aim is to make a positive impact by addressing Asian American mental health. Having witnessed transformative change in recent years…I aspire to connect individuals to the resources they need. I want to break down barriers like language, cost, and stigma, ensuring everyone has access to support and the opportunity to lead fulfilling lives.” Another artist, Fiona Dawn, adds that she is looking forward to “gaining seeds of knowledge and encouragement to further grow artistically and collectively navigate effective paths for driving social change.”
The Slants Foundation will be interviewing the artist and their community partners for their television and radio series called Asian PaCIVICS broadcasted across over 70 channels through Crossings TV. Each episode will feature a different artist, their music, and a nonprofit partner to discuss a social issue that impacts the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. The program will help other communities reimagine what civic engagement can look like, especially through collaborations with creatives.
Asian PaCIVICS reflects The Slants Foundation’s ongoing commitment to launch innovative programming that addresses timely social justice issues with a unique perspective.
The following artists have been chosen:
Darro (CA)
Fiona Dawn (WA)
Micah Huang (MA)
Kai Tea (CA)
Jennifer Li (WA)
Lowhi (CA)
Serin Oh (OH)
Son of Paper (CA)
TONIE (NY)
Jordan VanHemert (OK)
Not only were artists selected to represent geographic diversity, the committee focused on broad representation in terms of gender, social issues, and identities under the Asian American umbrella as well.
“Being accepted into this program is a much-needed confirmation that my work as a San Francisco Hip-Hop artist with so much love for this community is recognized and supported,” says Kyle Jae Shin, who performs as Son of Paper. Micah Huang, a musician and storyteller, concurs with that sentiment, adding, “Joining Asian PaCIVICS is a chance for me to step forward and acknowledge that I’m a part of the community I’m trying to serve…I’m honored and moved to be a part of the program, and look forward to learning and growing with this amazing creative community.”
About The Slants Foundation
The Slants Foundation is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to changing culture using arts and activism. Established by members of Asian American dance rock band, The Slants, the organization is entirely driven by volunteers. Since 2018, the organization has built and empowered a network of musicians, filmmakers, playwrights, performers, and visual artists to create a community that provides unique perspectives to social issues – their own “slant” on the world.
