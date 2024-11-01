Remerton, GA (November 1, 2024) - At the request of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Remerton, GA. Two men died in the incident. One officer was injured.



The preliminary information indicates four Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies were working off duty jobs outside various bars in Remerton, Georgia. At least one known argument began outside of one bar that did not involve law enforcement. That argument escalated to a shootout between two people. This shooting is believed to have been what created the initial law enforcement response.



Immediately after this incident, someone fired additional shots which led to an additional response from two moredeputies. One deputy was shot and taken to a local hospital and expected to survive. He was wearing a vest that prevented the bullet from causing a more significant injury. Two men (civilians) died in the shooting incident.

Police recovered weapons at both scenes connected to this incident.

A GBI medical examiner will conduct autopsies on the two men that died.



The GBI will contune its independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.