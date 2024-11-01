Illinois State Fair Announces Holiday Sale

ILLINOIS, November 1 - Lowest Prices of the Year on Mega & Jumbo Passes





SPRINGFIELD, IL - Looking for a one-size-fits-all gift this holiday season? Look no further than the Illinois State Fair.





Mega and Jumbo passes go on sale Monday, November 4 at the lowest price of the season - $70 for the Mega Pass, which offers unlimited carnival rides, and $80 for the Jumbo Pass, which offers unlimited carnival rides plus the Giant Slide. Prices for both will increase $10 as of Jan. 1, 2025.





"The Illinois State Fair is a wonderful way to make memories with your family," said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager. "Instead of buying another toy or electronic gadget, give kids the gift of experience with Mega and Jumbo Passes and enjoy quality time together this summer."





Admission Bargain Books and Seasonal Infield Parking Passes are also available and make great stocking stuffers. For just $45, the Admission Bargain Book provides 11 any-day admissions to the 2025 Illinois State Fair. The Seasonal Infield Parking Pass is only $40 and allows you to park on the infield (Gate 6) all 11 days of the fair.





To take advantage of these limited-time deals:













Order by Phone: Call (217) 782-0775 and place your order or leave a message for a return call.





The Illinois' Best Blue Ribbon Recipes cookbook is another great holiday gift idea filled with the award-winning recipes from the 2024 Illinois State Fair. Books are $15 when picked up onsite and $20 when shipped. Learn more at statefair.illinois.gov/cookbook.html



