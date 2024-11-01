Mayor Bowser to Host the 2024 Disability Career Fair

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, October 30 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will host the Disability Career Fair in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. This event celebrates the contributions of workers with disabilities and highlights the essential role they play in the District’s workforce and economy.

This year’s theme, “Access to Good Jobs for All,” underscores Mayor Bowser’s commitment to ensuring all DC residents, including those with disabilities, have access to meaningful employment opportunities. Approximately 50 employers will conduct on-site interviews for various essential roles. Breakout sessions will also be available, providing job preparation resources and information on District services for residents with disabilities.

Job fair attendees are encouraged to register in advance here.

WHEN:

Wednesday, October 30 at 11 am

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Mathew McCollough, Director of Office of Disability Rights

Andrew Reese, Director of Department of Disability Services

WHERE:

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, 5th Floor

901 G Street NW

*Closest Metro Station: Gallery Place-Chinatown*

*Closest Bikeshare: 9th & G Street NW *

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.



Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos